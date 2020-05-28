Delhi's air quality improves as AQI reaches 138

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): For the second consecutive day, the air pollution in the national capital reduced further as the overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 138 at 8:30 am on Wednesday, which falls in the moderate category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), PM 10 pollutants in Delhi were recorded at 156 on Wednesday, which falls in the 'moderate' category and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 52, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

SAFAR has predicted that the air pollution levels in the capital are expected to increase on Thursday (May 27). PM 10 pollutants in Delhi will rise up to 250 and PM2.5 to 84.

It further stated that citizens would be able to breathe cleaner air during the week. The forecast stated that during the week, PM10 pollutants will increase to 203 while PM2.5 pollutants will rise up to 68. (ANI)

