Delhi's air quality improves marginally after increase in wind speed

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Due to an increase in the wind speed and light showers, the pollution levels of the national capital slightly improved to 'poor' category on Saturday with overall air quality index (AQI) at 280, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Major pollutants PM10 and PM 2.5 were at 108 and 70, respectively.

AQI was 146 in Dhirpur at 8:30 am and it dipped to the 'poor' category at 276 in Mathura Road area. AQI near Pusa Road, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 290, 235 and 266, respectively.

"The rainfall associated with western disturbance has contributed to this quick recovery through wet deposition (washing out) process. The SAFAR model suggests AQI is likely to stay at the poor to the moderate category on December 14. On December 15 AQI may marginally deteriorate but will remain in the poor to the lower end of the very poor category," stated SAFAR in its advisory.

Today, the temperature of the national capital will oscillate between 10 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

The smog will continue to persist during the early morning and late evenings for the next couple of days. (ANI)

