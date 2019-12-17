Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from the "poor" to the "moderate" category on Tuesday.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 109 at 9:00 am which falls in the "moderate" category.

The major pollutant PM 2.5 was at 116 and PM 10 at 91 (Satisfactory category), in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. The AQI at Anand Vihar, IGI Airport, ITO and Mundka was recorded 171, 114, 141 and 112 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

The minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi would be between 7 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. The humidity would be around 81 per cent.

On December 18, the AQI may marginally deteriorate to the lower end of the very poor category, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated in its advisory. (ANI)

