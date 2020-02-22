Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory'

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The pollution level in Delhi has improved to 'satisfactory' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 66 in the morning on Saturday, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall AQI of Delhi was clocked at 66 at 8 a.m. with the major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city at 66 and 37, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the temperature in the Delhi on Saturday would oscillate between 13 degrees Celius and 24 degrees Celsius. (ANI)