Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category

New Delhi, [India], November 6 (ANI): Air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been classified as 'severe' on Friday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality recorded at 486 in Delhi.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI recorded at 422 in Anand Vihar, 407 in RK Puram, 421 in Dwarka's Sector 8 and 430 in Bawana, all were reported in 'Severe category'. In Haryana's Gurugram, air quality was recorded in 'very poor' category, in the morning, according to CPCB.



"People have started bursting firecrackers before the festival of Diwali, we are having breathing problem because of it," said a local in Gurugram.

"Pollution is increasing day by day, yesterday the situation was really serious, and people are burning garbage and bursting firecrackers," said another local in Gurugram.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. (ANI)

