Delhi's air quality may deteriorate due to western dust storms: SAFAR

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has said that the air quality of Delhi could deteriorate on Wednesday due to approaching dust storms from western India.

"Long-range dust transport from the dry arid western region is expected by April 15 to further deteriorate AQI (air quality index) towards the lower-end poor category," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated in its advisory.

A marginal improvement and moderate AQI is forecasted for April 16.

Today, the pollution level remained in the moderate category for the third consecutive day with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 110 microgram per cubic meter at 8:30 am.

An AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous' category. (ANI)

