Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remains in 'severe' category on Friday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The particulate matter (PM2.5) stands at 420 in the morning around 9:10 am, said SAFAR. The moderate fog has been observed in isolated pockets over the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rayalaseema have witnessed moderate fog in isolated pockets, said IMD.



The dense fog caused low visibility in Punjab's Amritsar around 5:30 am as per the meteorological department.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and rise in pollution level.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

