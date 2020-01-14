Dense fog observed in Bihar, East UP & Punjab

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI) Due to the prevalence of cold weather conditions, very dense fog was observed in a few pockets over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan at 5:30 in the morning today, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD also informed that in Amritsar, Ganganagarm Bahraich, Sultanpur and Patna, the visibility in the morning was only 200 meters.

Also, the minimum temperatures were markedly above normal -- 5.1 degrees Celsius at most places over Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat region and also over few places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

According to IMD, a fresh disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from 18-20th January, onwards.

"Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread precipitation likely over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India during 19-20 January, with peak activity of January 19, 2020," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

