Dense fog to prevail in Punjab, Bihar, parts of Northeast during next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Dense fog is likely to prevail over Punjab, Bihar and parts of Northeast during the next 24 hours according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Bihar and south Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours during next 24 hours," IMD predicted in its morning bulletin.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that cold day conditions will also continue to prevail in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan today but will gradually become less intense from tomorrow.

The IMD also predicted light rainfall and snow over the western Himalayan region due to a fresh western disturbance from the night of December 18.

"This western disturbance is not likely to cause any significant weather changes over the plains of northwest India," it added. (ANI)