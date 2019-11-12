Representative Image
Representative Image

Do potted plants really better air quality?

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Contrary to the common belief that indoor plants are known to better the air quality, a new finding has stated the opposite!
While they can help spruce up a home or office space, their ability to enhance air quality are vastly overstated, according to the study published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.
"This has been a common misconception for some time. Plants are great, but they don't actually clean indoor air quickly enough to have an effect on the air quality of your home or office environment," said Michael Waring, PhD, an associate professor of architectural and environmental engineering in Drexel's College of Engineering.
Researchers reviewed a dozen studies, spanning 30 years of research, to draw their conclusions.
Their central finding is that the natural or ventilation air exchange rates in indoor environments, like homes and offices, dilute concentrations of volatile organic compounds -- the air pollution that plants are allegedly cleaning -- much faster than plants can extract them from the air.
The high-profile experiment that seemed to create the myth of houseplants as air purifiers happened in 1989 when NASA, in search of ways to clean the air on space stations, declared that plants could be used to remove cancer-causing chemicals from the air.
But the problem with this experiment, and others like it, is that they were conducted in a sealed chamber in a lab -- a contained environment that has little in common with a house or office.
"Typical for these studies, a potted plant was placed in a sealed chamber (often with a volume of a cubic meter or smaller), into which a single VOC was injected, and its decay was tracked over the course of many hours or days," wrote the researchers.
The current study's data from volumes of potted plant research one step farther, by using it to calculate a measure called the "clean air delivery rate," or "CADR."
They were able to make this calculation for nearly all of the studies and what they found in every case was that the rate at which plants dissipated VOCs in a chamber was orders of magnitude slower than the standard rate of air exchange in a building -- thus proving the plants' overall effect on indoor air quality to be irrelevant.
"The CADR is the standard metric used for scientific study of the impacts of air purifiers on indoor environments, but many of the researchers conducting these studies were not looking at them from an environmental engineering perspective and did not understand how building air exchange rates interplay with the plants to affect indoor air quality," Waring said.
Many of these studies did show a reduction in the concentration of volatile organic compounds over time, which is likely why people have seized on them to extol the air-purifying virtues of plants.
But according to findings in the current study, it would take between 10 and 1,000 plants per square meter of floor space to compete with the air cleaning capacity of a building's air handling system or even just a couple of open windows in a house.
"This is certainly an example of how scientific findings can be misleading or misinterpreted over time. But it's also a great example of how scientific research should continually re-examine and question findings to get closer to the ground truth of understanding what's actually happening around us," Waring said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:43 IST

Toxic air leaves Delhiites gasping for breath

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining regions-Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Tuesday were engulfed by a dense, noxious smog that reduced visibility, and brought the air quality to 'very poor' level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:44 IST

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): For the fourth consecutive day, the overall air quality of Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 09:39 IST

No relief for Delhiites as air quality stays at 'very poor' levels

New Delhi [India], Nov 10 (ANI): The overall air quality of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remains in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:22 IST

Heavy rainfall likely to occur over north coastal districts of...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): HR Biswas, director of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, on Saturday said that heavy downpour with high-speed wind 70-80 kmph is likely in the north coastal districts of Odisha due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:55 IST

Reliance Foundation collects 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has collected more than 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for recycling in a record-setting drive.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:33 IST

North coastal Odisha, WB likely to receive rainfall due to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, light to moderate rainfall is expected over north coastal districts of Odisha as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' has moved towards the northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal.<

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:00 IST

Delhi air quality remains very poor for second consecutive day,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital remained under the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:27 IST

Extinct Australian fish back from the dead after 20 years!

Sydney [Australia], Nov 8 (Xinhua/ANI): A rare Australian fish thought to be extinct for over 20 years, appears to have been found during a lake recovery project in the eastern state of Victoria.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:54 IST

Delhi: AQI plunges to 'very poor' again

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Despite receiving showers, Delhi's air quality again plunged to 'very poor' on Friday with an Air Quality Index of 348, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:21 IST

Delhi: No respite from pollution after drizzle, air quality remains poor

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Drizzle on Thursday afternoon came with a hope that it will reduce the pollution level in the national capital; however the pollution charts did not project any relief for the residents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:18 IST

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn crop residue in Ludhiana...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Farmers continued to burn crop residue in the Talwara area of Punjab on Thursday despite District Administration taking strict measures against the rising cases of stubble burning in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:55 IST

Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj area have become com

Read More
iocl