Dr Kiran Bedi tours rain-hit areas of Puducherry

Puducherry [India], Dec 1 (ANI): After heavy rains battered Puducherry over the past few days, Governor Dr Kiran Bedi took stock of the situation by visiting affected areas on Saturday.

Accompanied by team Raj Nivas, Dr Bedi paid a visit to Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square and Natesan Nagar on foot.

The areas of concern within urban limits have been addressed and the personnel of PWD and Municipality were on field draining excess water, Bedi found during her visit.

She also visited Link Channel at Thirubuvanai, which is one of the 18 irrigation channels de-silted under CSR contribution, and it was found functioning seamlessly.

The Governor visited Tirubuvanai Police station and was pleased to note that the new Beat System had been implemented to tackle criminals, an official statement said.

While on the field visit, Dr. Bedi was informed that PWD continues to face the challenge of inundation at Marapalam Junction and the carrying capacity at Marapalam drain was not sufficient and requires urgent engineering solution.

She concluded her tour by visiting the site of the Beach Tourism Project at Veerampattinam and observed that that the periphery of the project needs to be planted with trees. Also, the directives were given to the state Forest Department to help the Tourism Department in planting trees, the statement added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puducherry will receive more rainfall in the next few days. (ANI)