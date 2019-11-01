Represetative Image
Represetative Image

Face masks not a long-term solution to Delhi's air quality, say experts

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:07 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed face masks to school students as part of efforts to tackle air pollution but doctors said that the masks were not a solution to the problem of Delhi's worsening air quality and may not be effective in protecting children.
Delhi government intends to distribute 50 lakh face masks to private and government school students to tackle air pollution.
Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman of Chest Surgery Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that face mask is effective when it is tightly fitted to the mouth and no air can pass from its sides. "Kids will never keep a tight face mask for a long time on their mouths. We have to think of long-term solution, otherwise the consequences are going to be very, very bad," Dr Kumar told ANI.
"Pollution can only be curbed if vehicular pollution is checked, construction and stubble burning is stopped," he added.
"On Friday, the national capital witnessed a thick smog with pollution touching AQI level of more than 400 which is in the severe category. If this continues for long, it will have very, very, very bad consequences, " he added.
Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Respiratory Medicine Department at Fortis Hospital, said it is very difficult to get children used to masks.
"Distributing masks to children is not a wise idea and it very difficult to make children use to it. Basically, face mask has to fit tightly and any random face mask cannot be given to children. They have to made aware of hazards of air pollution. The school authorities should reduce outdoor activities of children," he said.
Doctors have said that there has been a 30 per cent rise in patients with complaints of chest disorder, sneezing, cough, irritation of eyes and viral infection in the past week.

Dr GC Khilnani, Chairman of Pulmonary Department at PSRI Hospital said that only N-95 face mask is effective as it has a good grip on the mouth.
"Wearing it for a longer time is not easy for children. Elderly patients, children, pregnant mothers and even normal healthy individuals should not step outside in the early morning which pollution levels are very high. Also patients with pre-existing diseases are more vulnerable to catch the infection so they should be extra cautious," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

'Feeling breathless': Delhi-NCR residents complain as air...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): People residing in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are forced to breath hazardous air as Air Quality Index (AQI) has plunged to 425, which falls in the severe category, according to System of Air Quality and

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:09 IST

Delhi-NCR battles for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The air quality in several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas remained 'hazardous' for the third consecutive day, said the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:57 IST

Post Diwali Delhi struggles to breathe as air quality turns 'hazardous'

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are again back to its annual encounter with the extreme air pollution post-Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:31 IST

West Bengal couple kicks off motorcycle campaign to 'save tigers'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): With an aim to send out a loud message among the masses to save tigers, a couple in Kolkata has undertaken a motorbike tour kicking off a campaign "Journey For Tigers".

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:44 IST

Odisha govt organises mini marathon to create awareness about...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Services on Tuesday organised a mini-marathon to create awareness on disaster reduction and disaster management among the masses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:37 IST

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', likely to improve marginally...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The pollution in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 392, said Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting An

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 16:37 IST

Fungi help reduce use of fertilizers for crops

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): A new study on the relationship between plants and fungi has found that the latter can lead to new 'climate-smart' varieties of crops that are less reliant on fertilisers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:59 IST

PM Modi lauds Indian Army for Swachh campaign on Siachen Glacier

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Indian Army for carrying out 'Swachh Siachen Abhiyan' to preserve the ecology in the region on Siachen glacier, the world's highest battlefield.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:50 IST

Air quality remains 'poor' on Diwali in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The air quality in New Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali as the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 reached 266 and 234, respectively, in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:59 IST

Delhi: Air quality remains 'poor' across Diwali weekend

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category in New Delhi over the Diwali weekend with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 docking at 256 and 249 respectively in Burari, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:05 IST

This Diwali, Go Green!

New Delhi (India), Oct 26 (ANI): Diwali, the festival of lights comes along with lots of shopping, sweets, exchange of gifts, bursting of crackers. Amongst all the celebration, joy and fervor, we unconsciously leave dire effect the environment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:13 IST

Turn plastic trash into treasure by this new method

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): The researchers have discovered a new method for upcycling low-value plastics into high-quality liquid products to improve current recycling methods.

Read More
iocl