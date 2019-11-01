India Gate [Photo/ANI]
India Gate [Photo/ANI]

'Feeling breathless': Delhi-NCR residents complain as air quality turns 'hazardous'

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): People residing in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are forced to breath hazardous air as Air Quality Index (AQI) has plunged to 425, which falls in the severe category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
While speaking to ANI, many citizens complained of fatigue, breathlessness and eye irritation due to spike in dust particles in the air.
"There is too much smog nowadays, making it difficult for us to do exercise. I have also developed eye irritation. The only solution to this problem is that we should stop burning crackers during Diwali," said Farhan Khurshid, a local from New Delhi.
Ravi from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh also expressed worry about the worsening health of his children due to deteriorating air quality in the region and said, "The situation is very bad and I don't know what to do. My children are falling ill and has developed the respiratory problem as they are inhaling poisonous air. I am planning to move out of Delhi-NCR."
A Noida resident asked citizens to come forward and collectively take responsibility for tackling the pollution menace.
For Rashmi Sharma, a resident of Noida, the only way to curb this menace is by taking collective responsibility. " Reducing air pollution is not only the government's responsibility but our responsibility also. We must all come together and take steps to reduce it."
According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of Delhi continues to be in the SEVERE category for the fourth consecutive. "The calm surface wind condition that prevails last two days over Delhi has led to strong surface nocturnal inversion and accumulation of pollutants.
Also, the effective stubble fire counts of Northwest India (Haryana and Punjab) has increased from the previous day count of 1057 to 2396, as evident from SAFAR-multi-satellite fire product.
The stubble fire percentage contribution of Delhi's air quality which has touched the season's highest share of 35 per cent on October 30 is predicted to be 27 per cent for today and 25 per cent on November 1.
An improvement to the lower end of the 'Very poor' category is expected by November 2. (ANI)

