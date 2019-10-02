Fit India Plog Run will take Swacch Bharat Abhiyan forward: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Emphasising on promoting cleanliness and fitness together, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said 'Fit India Plog Run' will catalyse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Fit-India' movement forward.

"It is good that with running, the country is also getting cleaned. Everyone should be fit...If everyone comes together, the whole country will become fit and clean... This plog in run will also help in accomplishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean India," he said.

Apart from Rijiju, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and wrestler Bajrang Punia also took part in the plog run in the national capital.

The Central Government has organised Fit India Plogging Run today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti across the country. The run is aimed at promoting the combination of picking up litter while jogging.

During his last Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the nation's attention towards plogging. He termed it as an innovative exercise to fulfill the dreams of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

