Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju particpated in 'Fit India Plog Run in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju particpated in 'Fit India Plog Run in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]

Fit India Plog Run will take Swacch Bharat Abhiyan forward: Kiren Rijiju

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Emphasising on promoting cleanliness and fitness together, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said 'Fit India Plog Run' will catalyse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Fit-India' movement forward.
"It is good that with running, the country is also getting cleaned. Everyone should be fit...If everyone comes together, the whole country will become fit and clean... This plog in run will also help in accomplishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean India," he said.
Apart from Rijiju, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and wrestler Bajrang Punia also took part in the plog run in the national capital.
The Central Government has organised Fit India Plogging Run today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti across the country. The run is aimed at promoting the combination of picking up litter while jogging.
During his last Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the nation's attention towards plogging. He termed it as an innovative exercise to fulfill the dreams of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:53 IST

Taxi drivers most susceptible to black carbon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): The carbon levels on Earth are on a continuous rise and the people who are the most susceptible to its ill effects are taxi drivers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:36 IST

Until 1965, humans have lived in low-CO2 environment: Researchers

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): While the world is already grappling with climate change, a new study has pointed out another startling fact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:10 IST

There's no Earth B: Children skip school to walk the talk on...

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): "We have to raise our thoughts, not the sea levels," was the hard-hitting message echoing the parliament street adjoining Jantar Mantar here on Friday when dozens of children skipped school to draw everyone's attention to today's urgency - climate change!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:30 IST

Odisha: Awareness campaign on climate change organised in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Scores of people including school children gathered near Ram temple in Bhubaneswar to participate in the foot march awareness campaign demanding the government to take urgent action on climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:05 IST

Study says plastic teabags release microscopic particles into tea

Washington DC [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): While the world is trying to reduce plastic pollution which has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, researches have found that microscopic particles from plastic teabags can also have a direct impact on our health.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:44 IST

TN: 100 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Madurai...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Raids were carried out across flower market here today and around 100 kgs of plastic bags, which were banned in the state, was seized, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:18 IST

Tibetan women commit to protecting their environment on World Rivers Day

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Women's Environment and Development Desk of the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) celebrated the World Rivers Day here at the Main Square. The theme of the celebration was -- The 5 great rivers of Tibet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:30 IST

Int'l Coastal Clean-up Day: Thousands of volunteers clean up...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People from all walks of life in Chennai gathered at the Edward Elliot's Beach to participate in the cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:15 IST

K'taka: Indian Coast Guard conducts beach cleaning campaign in Karwar

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): On World Cleanup Day, members of the Indian Coast Guard conducted beach cleaning campaign at various beaches in Karwar here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:23 IST

Delhi: Cleanliness drive organised at Yamuna ghat on World Cleanup Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Namami Gange project, a cleanliness drive was organised at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj on World Cleanup Day on Saturday in which many young volunteers participated.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:39 IST

International Coastal Cleanup Day: Massive beach cleaning drive...

Puri (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of volunteers from across the country on Saturday gathered here to participate in the massive beach cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:12 IST

How movement against single-use plastic is gaining strength

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): India produces 26,000 tonnes of plastic every single day out of which over 10,000 tonnes remain uncollected!

Read More
iocl