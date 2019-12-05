Fog warning issued for Asaam, Meghalaya: IMD

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): With the onset of winter, dense fog is very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Thursday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from these areas, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to be covered by fog today.

The IMD also stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin that very rough to high sea condition is very likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian sea and along and off Somalia coast. (ANI)

