Girls with Down syndrome make eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bid to promote environment-friendly idols of Ganesha for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 56 girls born with Down syndrome are making eco-friendly Ganpati idols with tulsi seeds here at an NGO.

"We are making these idols since last 10 years. Our kids even though they are mentally challenged make beautiful idols of Lord Ganesh. We add Tulsi seeds with an objective that when people immerse the idol, they will find tulsi seeds that they can grow in their house," said NGO trustee, Radhika Khanna.

She further said that the idol-making activity is working as a therapy for the children as they feel relaxed while indulging in such activities.

The organisation is receiving a good response from different parts of the country including Delhi, Kashmir and Pune.

Down syndrome is a genetic condition that affects cognitive ability, causing mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics in the children. But defeating the disorder, the girls in the NGO are handcrafting these eco-friendly idols using biodegradable materials. (ANI)

