Go green! Plastic bottle crusher machine inaugurated by Noida Authority

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Contributing towards doing away with single-use plastic, Noida Authority installed a plastic bottle crusher machine at the authority campus here to raise awareness about plastic waste management.

Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari inaugurated the machine on Friday. Two other machines will be installed in the coming days at two of the most happening market areas in the city.

"We will install two more machines within the next two days, one at Sector 18 market and another at Brahmaputra market here. These initiatives are being taken under the city's solid waste management project," said Maheshwari.

"The purpose of this initiative is that waste, be it solid, hazardous or plastic waste should be scientifically disposed off," she added.

According to the official, the plastic crusher">plastic crusher machines would also be installed at Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) stations in the month of December or January.

"The crushed plastic is recycled by the vendors, which is later used to make reusable plastic products or tiles. To process the dry plastic waste we will open material recovery facility centres in future," said Maheshwari.

Referring to the current situation of pollution in Noida, the official stated that tankers are sprinkling water in several areas across the city and that construction sites are also being monitored regularly. (ANI)