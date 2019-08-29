Greater Noida gets its first electric car charging station

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With an aim to put an end to the constant battle against air pollution and encourage people to ditch petrol-based and use electric vehicles, the Indian Oil in collaboration with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has set up an electric vehicle charging station in Greater Noida.

This new charging station can charge up to four vehicles together. To attract commuters, the station is providing free charging.

"The operation of charging electric vehicle started on August 23. At present, we are not charging anything. It is a great initiative to reduce pollution in the city, said an attendant at the Electric Charging station in Greater Noida while speaking to ANI.

If one looks closely, Greater Noida, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi are reeling under bouts of pollution. For the majority of the year, the air quality remains in the poor category with AQI oscillating between 200 to 300 in these areas.

The state and the Central government are making efforts in these regions to reduce vehicular pollution by strengthening the public transport system and organising events to spread awareness among the masses.

Besides, National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2015 had also banned the plying of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the national capital region (NCR) to curb the menace of air pollution. (ANI)

