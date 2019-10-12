Farm fire in Rohtak [Photo/ANI]
Farm fire in Rohtak [Photo/ANI]

Haryana govt tightens noose on stubble burning, FIR filed against defaulters

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:44 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Haryana government incidents of stubble farming have not abated in the region.
Karnal agricultural authority reported 120 cases of stubble burning till Saturday and an FIR against the defaulters was registered under Sector 144.
Speaking to media, Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture Department Karnal said, "So far, we have identified 20 places and have sent the request to 35 police stations to get the revenue records of these farmers. An FIR under Section 144 has been registered against them."
"Not only that, each village has been alerted about the menace of stubble burning. We are also running campaigns to create awareness among the masses with the help of Panchayats, Nation Service Scheme volunteers, etc," he added.
NASA last year has also released some images of farm fires from Punjab and Haryana indicating that the crop residue burning is causing air pollution.
In December 2015, the National Green Tribunal had banned crop residue burning in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Burning crop residue is a crime under Section 188 of the IPC and under the Air and Pollution Control Act of 1981.
A war of words has escalated between political leaders over stubble burning and causes of pollution in Delhi and its nearby states.
In response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that stubble burning in neighbouring states was causing pollution in the national capital, BJP MLA from Rohtak constituency Manish Grover alleged that Kejriwal was making false claims and had done nothing to improve the condition.
"In the last five years, Arvind Kejriwal has done nothing to improve the condition. He is just fooling people. Haryana government is making efforts to curb the menace of stubble burning. We are taking the crop residue from the farmers so that they don't burn it. We are running awareness campaigns," said Grover while speaking to ANI in Karnal.
Kejriwal on Friday blamed smoke from burning stubble in neighboring states as the major reason for increasing air pollution in Delhi. He hoped that all institutions and agencies, including the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, will take requisite measures to control it.
"Pollution in the city reduced by 25 per cent in the earlier part of the year," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.
"But the burning of stubble in neighboring states in October and November is resulting in severe pollution. The smoke has started affecting Delhi's air quality. We have been taking every possible step to check it." (ANI)

