New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): No relief for Delhi as it will continue to be battered by heat for the next three-four days, informed IMD Delhi's senior scientist Rajendra Kumar Gennamani on Thursday.
The MeT official further stated that the national capital is expected to receive rainfall either on July 4 or July 5.
"Delhi will have another three-four days of heat. But there will be light rain on July 4 or 5," he said while speaking to ANI.
However, Mumbai received widespread light to moderate rains during the night with few intense spells towards city and NW (northwest) suburbs side. (ANI)
Heat in Delhi to continue for 3-4 days, says IMD
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:16 IST
New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): No relief for Delhi as it will continue to be battered by heat for the next three-four days, informed IMD Delhi's senior scientist Rajendra Kumar Gennamani on Thursday.