Heavy rainfall warning for Bihar, state govt asks administration to take 'precautionary measures'

Patna (Bihar)[India], June 24 (ANI): Several districts in Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 24 to June 29, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has asked the district authorities to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low lying areas."

According to IMD, a situation conducive for enhancing rainfall activities is likely to prevail over the foothills of Himalayan along with Bihar-Nepal border and adjoining areas.

From June 24 to 26, heavy rainfall is expected over Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Darbanga.

Other districts such as Darbanga, Saharsa, Madhapura, Purnia, Katihar, Samastipur, Gopalgunj, Siwan and Muzzafarpur are likely to be battered by heavy downpour from between June 27 to June 29. (ANI)

