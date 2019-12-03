Heavy rains alert in Tamil Nadu, district administration orders closure of schools today

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Widespread rainfall is expected to batter isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday due to the influence of an active easterly wave, as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

From the past few days, these regions are continuously receiving downpour forcing district administration to announce the closure of all schools in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga today.

Apart from these areas Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day, predicted India Meteorological Department in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that rainfall is likely to reduce in Peninsular India from today onwards.

"The dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over plains of Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during morning hours on December 3," the IMD further states in its Bulletin. (ANI)

