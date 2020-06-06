Heavy rains lead to water-logging in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Thane was battered by rains on Saturday resulting in waterlogging across the city. Scores of commuters were stranded at major junctions due to the downpour.

Notably, the weather has changed in the city after Cyclone Nisarga hit the coastal areas in Maharashtra a couple of days ago.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Kerala for the next couple of days.

"Strong winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea; wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely over North Andaman Sea and south and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The MeT department has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

