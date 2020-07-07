Heavy rains likely at isolated places in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Few places in Gujarat are likely to be battered by heavy rainfall in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Jamnagar, Dwarka and Kutch. Very heavy rainfall will lash Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Porbandar and Rajkot. Almost all the districts in Saurashtra will receive heavy rainfall today. Some relief expected tomorrow," Jayanta Sarkar, Director, IMD Ahmedabad, told ANI.

According to the weather agency, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The IMD said that strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely over southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea, (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) is likely over northwest and eastcentral, northeast Arabian Sea and off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas. (ANI)

