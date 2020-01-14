Homeless in Delhi take refuge in night shelters amid cold wave conditions

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): As cold wave conditions continue to sweep across Delhi and its adjoining areas, scores of homeless took refuge at night shelters set up near Kashmiri Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal.

Most of the people who have been accommodated in this shelter homes are from the capital's neibhouring state such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

These people were provided with woollen blankets, pillows and mattresses by the government to spend the cold nights comfortably.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature was 11.8 degrees Celsius with west-southwesterly winds flowing at 5.4 km/hr. The humidity was around 97 per cent. (ANI)

