Edible cups launched in Hyderabad
Edible cups launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Edible cups launched for serving hot and cold beverages

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:32 IST

Hyderabad [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Keeping with the growing demands of environment-friendly products for serving and packaging food products and beverages, a Hyderabad-based company has introduced cups which can be eaten after consuming cold or heat beverages.
Made from natural grains, the product is completely edible and is capable of holding all kind of beverages, the manufacturing company claims.
Named as 'Eat Cup', the product has been introduced by Hyderabad-based private limited company, which says that it is aimed at reducing the usage of other disposable alternatives which either require cutting of trees or are harmful to the human body.
Ashok Kumar, Executive Director, of the company producing these cups says, "Eat Cup is made from natural grain products and presents a viable alternative to both plastic and paper cups, and is a step forward in reducing their negative ecological impact and massive carbon footprint."
According to the manufacturers, Eat Cup is suitable for all kinds of hot and cold beverages, soups, desserts, yoghurt etc. and stays crispy, without getting soggy, for up to 40 minutes.
Since no artificial lining or coating is used, Eat Cup does not alter the taste of the contents, the company claims. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:51 IST

Study says liquid metal can help us to clean environment

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Forget other substances for solving environmental issues, researchers say liquid metal can easily do the job by capturing carbon and cleaning up pollutants.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:44 IST

Haryana govt tightens noose on stubble burning, FIR filed...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Haryana government incidents of stubble farming have not abated in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:53 IST

WB: Plogger Ripu Daman Bevli comes to Kolkata under 'Run to Make...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Country's first plogger, Ripu Daman Bevli, is in Kolkata today under his mission 'Run To Make India Litter Free' to clean up the city. The young plogger will be running and cleaning as many as 50 cities across India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 02:23 IST

Deodorant, breathing are polluting office space, finds study

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Wearing deodorant, make-up and even breathing has a greater influence over the office space more than you might think as the chemicals emitted from self-care products may elevate pollution levels outdoors, found a study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:31 IST

Air pollution exposure increases violent crime rates: Study

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): In a new study, scientists have found that dirty air not only makes us sick but also aggressive.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:07 IST

UP: Scientists from CSIR-CMAP develop hybrid Tulsi in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Scientists from Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CIMAP) have developed hybrid Tulsi in aromatic forms like paan, lavender, lemon and cardamom.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:14 IST

FSSAI considering key regulations to reduce usage of plastic in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is considering four key regulatory measures to reduce the usage of plastic in food packaging.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:25 IST

What emits more carbon? Direct or connecting flights?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): A researcher at the University of Texas, San Antonio has conducted a study to understand how flight routes are impacting the amount of air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:03 IST

K'taka: Banana leaf vendors hope for good business after ban on...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): After the central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic, banana leaf vendors in the south hope for good business in the coming days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:41 IST

150th Gandhi Jayanti: Ludhiana carries out peace march to spread...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A peace march was carried out on Wednesday from Guru Nanak Stadium to Rose Garden to spread awareness about plastic ban, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:36 IST

AIIMS takes pledge to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle plastic waste

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people against single-use plastic. To do so the institution has coined slogan- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:27 IST

Delhi: 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' organised at Ramghat under 'Namami Gange'

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi a 15-day 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' (cleanliness drive) conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project' concluded on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl