A visual of Nature Bazaar’ organised by Dastkar, a society for crafts on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
A visual of Nature Bazaar’ organised by Dastkar, a society for crafts on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Exhibition organised to promote use of eco-friendly products

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:15 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): With an aim to promote the use of eco-friendly products, craftsmen from over 20 states participated in an ongoing 10-day exhibition 'Nature Bazaar' organised by Dastkar, a society for crafts, in Hyderabad.
The exhibition, which is conducted at the national level, started on August 30 and will conclude on September 8. The bazaar promotes eco-friendly products and materials that do not harm the beauty of the environment.
Dastkar provides a platform to many women, small scale entrepreneurs and craftsmen where they can display their creations at exhibitions and bazaars. The exhibition showcases 60 stalls boasting nature-friendly crafts of artistes from various states.

"Around 700 artisans from different parts of the country gather at a single platform to promote handmade products, educate people about cultural values, traditional embroidery and relations between natural resources and Indian culture in the modern world," Amir Khan, a representative from Dastkar Exhibition told ANI.
"Craftsmen demonstrate their designs based on current market trends. The initiative has been taken for the next generation so that they get familiar with the glorious legacy of traditional Indian craft," he added.

Sharing her experience, a customer named Renu Rao, said, "I am very fond of handicrafts and hand made products. I prefer eco-friendly products as toxic material is harmful to the environment. The step taken by the Dastkar and craftsmen is really appreciable."
Besides this, the exhibition also hosts a puppet show by Vinod Bhatt from Rajasthan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:23 IST

World's most liveable cities: New Delhi drops to 118th spot

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Delhi has gone down by six positions to rank 118th on the list of the world's most liveable cities due to increasing cases of petty crimes and deteriorating air quality, an annual survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:57 IST

Extreme weather events may lead to poor mental health: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Extreme weather events may have a negative impact on the mental wellbeing of people. Those whose homes are damaged by storms or flood are significantly more likely to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

Siliguri raises voice for Amazon fires

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sep 4 ANI: Organisations dealing with issues related to science, nature, environment conservation hit the Siliguri streets on Tuesday evening to express deep concern over the fires engulfing the world's largest rainforest, Amazon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:30 IST

Unique concept of 'Green Wedding' helps Eritrea plant more seedlings

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Despite being in a nascent stage, the unique concept of 'Green Wedding' under the 'Greening campaign' is gaining popularity among Eritreans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:23 IST

Fetching water from far away areas increases risk of death: Study

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Fetching water from the far-off areas can increase the risk of death and may also lead to several other outcomes, researchers have claimed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:51 IST

India experiences 45 pc coastal erosion, gets special importance in UNCCD

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Conference of Parties (COP14) to the United Nations Convention to combat desertification (UNCCD) was held on Monday in New Delhi, where India took the presidency for the next two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:44 IST

Plastic ban in Lucknow: Police tightens action against defaulters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): If someone walks down a street holding plastic bag in Lucknow, chances are high that their wallet will be at least Rs 500 lighter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:02 IST

India committed to minimising impact of desertification: Javadekar

Greater Noida [Uttar Pradesh], Sept 2 (ANI): India is committed to finding a long-term solution to minimise the impact of desertification and land degradation, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:03 IST

K'taka: Sadhguru to ride 3,500km from Talacauvery to create...

Talacauvery (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru will ride from Talacauvery starting on 3rd September traversing the Cauvery basin covering around 3500 km.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:06 IST

Andhra: Devotees make Ganesh idol of sugarcane in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Ganesh Mandal in Nandigama town here have prepared a Ganesh idol made of 3 tonnes of sugarcane.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:56 IST

Researchers uncover reason behind major mass extinction of Earth

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Around 420 million years back in the pre-historic Silurian Period, Earth suffered a major mass extinction, which wiped out almost 23 per cent of the marine life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:40 IST

Indigenous communities not given their due for conserving forests: UNCCD

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Despite being conserving the forests globally, indigenous people almost never get their due, a report by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said.

Read More
iocl