Hyderabad: Exhibition organised to promote use of eco-friendly products

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): With an aim to promote the use of eco-friendly products, craftsmen from over 20 states participated in an ongoing 10-day exhibition 'Nature Bazaar' organised by Dastkar, a society for crafts, in Hyderabad.

The exhibition, which is conducted at the national level, started on August 30 and will conclude on September 8. The bazaar promotes eco-friendly products and materials that do not harm the beauty of the environment.

Dastkar provides a platform to many women, small scale entrepreneurs and craftsmen where they can display their creations at exhibitions and bazaars. The exhibition showcases 60 stalls boasting nature-friendly crafts of artistes from various states.



"Around 700 artisans from different parts of the country gather at a single platform to promote handmade products, educate people about cultural values, traditional embroidery and relations between natural resources and Indian culture in the modern world," Amir Khan, a representative from Dastkar Exhibition told ANI.

"Craftsmen demonstrate their designs based on current market trends. The initiative has been taken for the next generation so that they get familiar with the glorious legacy of traditional Indian craft," he added.



Sharing her experience, a customer named Renu Rao, said, "I am very fond of handicrafts and hand made products. I prefer eco-friendly products as toxic material is harmful to the environment. The step taken by the Dastkar and craftsmen is really appreciable."

Besides this, the exhibition also hosts a puppet show by Vinod Bhatt from Rajasthan. (ANI)