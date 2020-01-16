IMD issues rainfall alert for Punjab, MP

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to receive rain/thunderstorm today and tomorrow due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance (WD) as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD widespread rain is also likely to occur over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in the next two days.

"Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan on January 16," the IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Tripura during the next two days. (ANI)

