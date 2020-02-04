IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Chhattisgarh, East MP

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are very likely to witness hailstorm or thunderstorm today due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

According to the weatherman, a fresh but feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 9 night.

"Isolated rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir in the night of 09 February and isolated to scattered rain/thundershower over Northeast and East and adjoining Central India," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The weather is likely to be dry over the rest of the country. (ANI)

