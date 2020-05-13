IMD predicts cyclonic storm by May 16

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a bulletin forecasting the intensification of a presently developing low-pressure system into a cyclone by May 16 evening.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also informed about the development through a series of tweets quoting IMD.

"Formation of a Low Pressure area over southeast #BayOfBengal and adjoining south #AndamanSea and its likely intensification into a #CyclonicStorm by 16th May, evening," NDMA India tweeted.

The IMD further stated that light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 15 and 16.

"Andaman Islands are also likely to experience heavy rainfall at a few places on these two days," the NDMA informed in another tweet.

The IMD also said, "Squally winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on 15th May 2020, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over the same region on 16th May." (ANI)

