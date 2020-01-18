IMD predicts widespread rain or snow over Himalayan region on Jan 20-21

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted widespread rain or snow over the western Himalayan region during January 20-21 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India.

"A fresh western disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India from January 20. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain or snow likely over Western Himalayan region during January 20-21," IMD said in its All India weather bulletin.

It also predicted dense to very dense fog in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

"Cold wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and in isolated pockets over Madhya Maharashtra during next 24 hours," IMD said adding that cold day conditions are very likely in some pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Predicting a gradual fall in temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over north India, the weather agency said, "No significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures over rest parts of the country during next 48 hours."

Further, IMD predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states for the next two days.

"Heavy rain or snow very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," IMD said. (ANI)

