Union Minister PiyushGoyal attended the Global Law Conference in Chandigarh [Photo/Twitter]

India will lead world in combating challenges of poverty, terrorism and climate change: Piyush Goyal

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:42 IST

Chandigarh [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday spoke on India's initiatives on combating environment challenges along with fulfilling the growing needs of the population, saying, "One must have a very delicate balance between the environment and the very needs of society and progress, particularly poverty alleviation."
Speaking at the Global Law Conference, in Chandigarh, the Union Minister said, "The focus on the environment that we are trying to work upon in the last 5 years, including the challenges of tomorrow, are areas about which I personally feel very responsible. One must have a very delicate balance between the environment and the very needs of society and progress, particularly poverty alleviation."
"When we are at the cusp of development, it is important to balance our environment concerns with the growing needs of the population of 130 crore people," he added.
He also lauded the young minds for talking about the environment saying, "Every time I see young boys and girls, showing concern for the environment, it gives me hope and faith and I trust the nation is in safe hands."
Goyal while addressing the event he also talked about the initiatives taken by the Centre under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to uplift the poor saying, "66 per cent of households in India did not have toilet facilities until 2014. Open defecation was rampant. With the collective efforts of all our taxpayers, today we have 98 per cent coverage of sanitation across the country."
"Good Economics can also make for Good Environment, and that is the mission of this Government."
In his concluding statement, Goyal exuded confidence that "India will lead the world in the 21st century when it comes to combating the challenges of poverty, terrorism and climate change." (ANI)

