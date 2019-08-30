Image courtesy- Ploggers of India Twitter
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free.
The runners will collect garbage on their way while participating in this initiative to drive the goal behind the run of inculcating a habit of enhancing fitness and keeping the environment clean.
The run will begin from Kochi on September 5 and will end at the India gate in New Delhi on November 2 with a symbolic plogger's run.
The run will pass through 50 big cities across India, covering 1000 kilometres with pit-stops in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The run will be supported by R|Elan, a fabric manufacturing company, in association with Ripu Daman.
Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. As a workout, it provides variation in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking, or walking.
Speaking about the "mission" to make India Litter Free, Ripu Daman said, "I have a dream to see India Litter Free and am starting this mission to make that dream a reality. It's wonderful to have a partner like R|Elan(tm), which has been leading innovation in the sustainability space and can help us complete the cycle with appropriate waste management. Together, we want to set an example for 1.3 billion Indians and corporate alike on how each one of us can make a positive impact on the environment and our country while improving our health."
Interestingly, the plastic collected from the runners will be sent for recycling to the PET bottle recycling facility at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.
R|Elan(tm), a next-gen fabrics company manufactures specially engineered fibres and yarns using the cutting-edge technological expertise, state-of-the-art research and development and the robust testing systems. (ANI)

