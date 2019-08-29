'India's horticulture crop output rises 0.7 per cent to 313.85 million tonnes in 2018-19'

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be 313.85 million tonnes which is 0.69 per cent higher than the horticulture production in 2017-18.

Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare have released the third Advanced Estimate (2018-19) of area and production of various horticulture Crops.

The overall increase is observed in the production of fruits, vegetables, spices, flowers and honey whereas decrease is observed in the production of plantation and aromatics & medicinal crops as compared to last year.

Fruits Production is estimated to be around 98.57 million tonnes, compared to 97.36 million tonnes last year. Vegetable Production is estimated to be around 185.88 Million Tonnes, which is 0.81 per cent higher than the production last year.

Onion production is estimated to be around 23.48 million tonnes, which is 0.95 per cent higher than the production last year.

Potato production is estimated to be around 53.03 million tonnes, which is 3.4 per cent higher than the production last year.

Tomato production is estimated to be around 19.39 million tonnes, which is 1.8 per cent, lower than the production last year.

Spices production is estimated to be around 9.22 million tonnes, which is higher than the production last year. (ANI)

