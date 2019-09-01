Women's management practices and knowledge played an important role in sustaining forests [Photo/UNCCD]
Women's management practices and knowledge played an important role in sustaining forests [Photo/UNCCD]

Indigenous communities not given their due for conserving forests: UNCCD

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Despite being conserving the forests globally, indigenous people almost never get their due, a report by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said.
"These communities are the custodians of around 40 per cent of protected and ecologically intact landscapes and manage nearly 300 billion tonnes of carbon on lands owned by them with almost negligible investment," the report titled 'Forest and Trees: At the heart of land degradation neutrality' stated.
On the other hand, the administration, which spends multi-billions of dollars for managing these green patches are unable to achieve similar results, it added.
Despite being of immense importance to forests, not only are indigenous communities' contributions unrecognized, but they are also forced to struggle for tenure rights, the report went on to say.
"Despite customary rights to more than half of the world's landmass, indigenous and local communities are legally or formally recognized as owning only 10 per cent of global lands," the report noted.
Instead of getting rewards, these indigenous people are punished for conserving the forest. They face criminalization and violence in terms of forced eviction from protected areas, the report read.
The UNCCD also recognized the role of women and stated that women's management practices and knowledge also played an important role in sustaining forests in spite of which, forestry was still a male-dominated sector.
The report was released in the last week of August 2019, just days ahead of the United Nations' Conference of Parties 14 in New Delhi from September 2 to September 14.
Degradation of forest and other lands cost around $10.6 trillion a year, or 17 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product. The UNCCD report calculates it to be around 1,400 dollars per person globally.
Under the UNCCD, as many as 120 nations have decided to set a voluntary target of Land Degradation Neutrality by 2030. Under this, the world community wants to achieve a state where the amount and quality of land resources remain stable. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:47 IST

305 million African children will be living in acute poverty by...

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Around 55 per cent or 305 million of the world's children living in poverty (on less than 1.90 dollars per day) will be in Africa by 2030, claimed an August 2019 report by British think tank Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:18 IST

Researchers uncover the reason behind heat waves in Europe,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Of late, frequent heat waves have been recorded in the European continent and Northeast Asia. This soar in mercury can pose negative impacts on human health, agriculture, and natural environments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:46 IST

Deforestation in Amazon forest affecting Brazil's climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): It has been found in a recent study that deforestation in the Amazon forest has a significant impact on Brazil's local climate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:42 IST

Extreme weather, population growth to cause water, food scarcity...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Extreme hot and dry climate conditions coupled with population explosion is likely to cause water and food scarcity for up to 250 million people residing near the Nile, the world's longest river, according to a study published in Earth's Future, a journal of the Americ

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:55 IST

Sea anemones are ingesting plastic microfibers: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Tiny fragments of plastic in the ocean are consumed by sea anemones along with their food, and bleached anemones retain these microfibers longer than healthy ones, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:25 IST

Imphal: Man quits job, dedicates 17 years to plant 300-acre forest

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A man from Uripok Khaidem Leikai area in Imphal West has quit his job to devote his life to environmental causes and has replanted a 300-acre forest all by himself over a span of 17 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:15 IST

Girls with Down syndrome make eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bid to promote environment-friendly idols of Ganesha for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 56 girls born with Down Syndrome are making eco-friendly Ganpati idols with tulsi seeds here at an NGO.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:32 IST

India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:31 IST

A sustainable white paint with lower carbon footprint!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): White Beetles might be tiny in their size but their structure could hold the key to making bright-white sustainable paint.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:44 IST

Odisha: Organisers eye environmental awareness through 46-feet...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, organisers of a grand 'Ganeshotsav' in Odisha's capital city have decided to spread the message of environment conservation through a 46-feet tall bio-degradable idol of the one tusked God.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:36 IST

'India's horticulture crop output rises 0.7 per cent to 313.85...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be 313.85 million tonnes which is 0.69 per cent higher than the horticulture production in 2017-18.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Every drop counts

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In the next few years, several states of the country will feel that they have been sentenced to hydrological poverty. Such a situation was evident in a number of areas this year, particularly during the summer season.

Read More
iocl