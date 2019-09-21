World’s largest coastal cleanup campaign started at Puri beach [Photo/ANI]
World’s largest coastal cleanup campaign started at Puri beach [Photo/ANI]

International Coastal Cleanup Day: Massive beach cleaning drive begins in Puri

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:39 IST

Puri (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of volunteers from across the country on Saturday gathered here to participate in the massive beach cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Saturday.
The students also joined in large numbers to clean beaches near Konark and Astarang area along the coastline across the district.
The clean-up is a part of 'Mo Beach' cleaning programme, introduced by the district administration, to carry out beach clean-ups around the city. The word 'Mo' in Oriya means 'my' and this campaign was started to make the shoreline clean and beautiful.
On a closer look, Puri district has around seven enchanting beaches, including the shore in the town. The beaches that mostly attract tourists are Baliharchandi, Rajhans, Astaranga and Ramchandi.
Moreover, in order to make this campaign a success, the district administration roped in famous sand sculptor Sudarshan Pattnaik as the brand ambassador of 'Mo Beach' cleaning campaign.
Pattnaik on September 19 made a few feet long sand sculpture depicting a broom and a bucket.
He also urged the masses through his art to join the campaign by inscribing a slogan at the bottom 'Join MoBeach Puri on 21st September.' (ANI)

