Int'l Coastal Clean-up Day: Thousands of volunteers clean up litter at Edward Elliot's Beach in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People from all walks of life in Chennai gathered at the Edward Elliot's Beach to participate in the cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) on Saturday.

Scores of volunteers, including Indian coastal guards, school children, government officials, teachers together cleaned the heaps of trash to preserve the beach for the future generation and boost tourism.

"Today, we are celebrating International coastal cleanup day and this entire week we will carry out a cleanliness drive. Indian Coastal guards also participated in the event and also directed the volunteers about the clean-up drive. Students and teachers have also come out in large numbers to take part in the event," said Shreevats Sanjay, Deputy Director, Indian Tourism Chennai.

"We are trying to preserve the beach for the future generation and also to boost tourism by making it plastic-free," he added.

Notably, the Odisha state government also organised a coastal clean-up drive in Puri. The volunteers cleaned the beach at several spots along Puri coast to make 'International Coastal Clean-up Day' a success. (ANI)

