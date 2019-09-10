United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)
United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)

It is important to mobilize private investors for land restoration, says UNCCD executive secretary

Joymala Bagchi | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:06 IST

By Joymala Bagchi
New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Resources available to address the problem of land degradation are insufficient and it is important to mobilize private investors for the purpose of land restoration, said Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at COP14.
"We are still far short of resources that are needed to reverse the trends of degradation we are seeing today," said Thiaw.
"Many countries and communities are investing their own funds. Farmers are doing a lot by investing their own resources. We are not yet in scale. We have global funds, and global environment facilities but the resources that are available today to address land degradation are not sufficient," said Thiaw.
He said that private funding should be encouraged to garner more funds to combat the problem of land degradation.
"We need public funding as much as we need private investments. Public funds alone will be insufficient. It is important to mobilize private investors for business sake on land restoration," said Thiaw.
Experts at UNCCD cited that land degradation is primarily man-made and degrades the value of the biophysical environment and deteriorates. Land degradation has affected approximately 3.2 billion people worldwide especially the rural, farmers and people living below the poverty line.
Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) the topic widely discussed in COP14 will ensure a paradigm shift in land management policies and practices. LDN expects to recover degraded areas into much productive land.
According to experts, severe land degradation is adversely affecting 168 countries across the world. While 29.93 per cent of India's total landmass is affected due to land degradation of which India targets to restore its goal of 26 million hectors by 2030.
As per UNCCD, more than 120 countries have engaged with the LDN Target Setting Programme. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:41 IST

UP: Govt school in Agra develops rainwater harvesting system to...

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): In a bid to combat the menace of water crises and save the precious resource, a school in Ambedkar Nagar has installed a rainwater harvesting system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:45 IST

To achieve land degradation neutrality, PM Modi bats for global...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the international community to set up a global water action agenda as the central theme to achieve land degradation neutrality.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Odisha: Patnaik Inaugurates "Tribal World Outlet" to promote...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated "Tribal World Outlet" (Adisha) in order to promote tribal products on large scale here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:45 IST

Microplastics turning to be major environmental challenge: study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Microplastics are the tiny bits and pieces of plastic that have worked their way into our water systems causing potentially catastrophic conditions for humans and marine life, discovered researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:16 IST

Diversity increases ecosystem stability: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Researchers demonstrate that forests with diverse tree species can be more productive and resilient under drought stress than forests with specific species.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:45 IST

Hyderabad: Exhibition organised to promote use of eco-friendly products

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): With an aim to promote the use of eco-friendly products, craftsmen from over 20 states participated in an ongoing 10-day exhibition 'Nature Bazaar' organised by Dastkar, a society for crafts, in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:23 IST

World's most liveable cities: New Delhi drops to 118th spot

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Delhi has gone down by six positions to rank 118th on the list of the world's most liveable cities due to increasing cases of petty crimes and deteriorating air quality, an annual survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:57 IST

Extreme weather events may lead to poor mental health: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Extreme weather events may have a negative impact on the mental wellbeing of people. Those whose homes are damaged by storms or flood are significantly more likely to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

Siliguri raises voice for Amazon fires

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sep 4 ANI: Organisations dealing with issues related to science, nature, environment conservation hit the Siliguri streets on Tuesday evening to express deep concern over the fires engulfing the world's largest rainforest, Amazon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:36 IST

Countries exchange ideas at COP14, hopes for its implementation

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): With land degradation becoming a global threat, various countries have approached at one single platform at 14th Conference of Parties to fight against natural as well as man-made menace through different means and measures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:30 IST

Unique concept of 'Green Wedding' helps Eritrea plant more seedlings

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Despite being in a nascent stage, the unique concept of 'Green Wedding' under the 'Greening campaign' is gaining popularity among Eritreans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:23 IST

Fetching water from far away areas increases risk of death: Study

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Fetching water from the far-off areas can increase the risk of death and may also lead to several other outcomes, researchers have claimed.

Read More
iocl