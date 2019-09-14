'Jaldoot' to spread message on water conservation across Maha

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar here on Saturday flagged off 'Jaldoot', a bus with water conservation exhibition which will travel across eight districts of the state in next two months.

"Jaldoot is a unique initiative and it will take the message of water conservation to masses. It will travel around eight districts of Maharashtra in the next two months. It will also tell about the work done by the government in the last 100 days. The exhibition highlights bold initiatives and decisive actions taken by the government," said Javadekar.

The Regional Outreach Bureau of Pune has developed the bus under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which will travel trough Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati and Solapur districts.

"Narendra Modi government has given the priority for water conservation. A new ministry of Jalshakti has been formed to ensure that there will not be a scarcity of water in the country. The central government is committed to providing water to every household by 2024," he said.

A 'Swachhta' oath was also administered by Javadekar to all the participants in the event.

Girish Bapat, Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament, Satyendra Sharan, Director General, Regional Outreach Bureau, R N Mishra, Director General Press Information Bureau West Zone, D J Narain ADG, Santosh Ajmera Joint Director ROB Pune and other dignitaries were also present in the event. (ANI)

