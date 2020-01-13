J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall due to Western Disturbance

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Monday due to the Western Disturbance (WD), predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread precipitation is very likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region today and tomorrow," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The weather forecaster further predicted that rain/thundershower are very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

A fresh Western Disturbance in quick succession is also very likely to affect Western Himalayan and plains of northwest India from January 15 onwards with a peak intensity of precipitation on January 16. (ANI)

