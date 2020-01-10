J&K likely to receive rain between Jan 12-13: IMD

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): As a western disturbance is likely to prevail over the western Himalayan region on January 11, some areas over Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive rain between January 12-13, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Some isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh are also likely to get rain on January 13 due to the changing weather system.

IMD further predicted that Northeast monsoon rains are likely to cease over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe today.

Apart from these areas, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalseema and south interior Karnataka are also likely to receive rain today.

Cold wave conditions in a few pockets with severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh.

"Dense fog at a few pockets over Bihar and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next two days," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin. (ANI)

