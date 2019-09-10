United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (Photo Courtesy: UNCCD official website)
United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (Photo Courtesy: UNCCD official website)

Korea launches PFI at COP14 to create jobs at local level

Joymala Bagchi | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:21 IST

By Joymala Bagchi
New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Korean government on Tuesday launched a Peace Forest Initiative (PFI) at the 14th Conference of Parties (COP) here.
The initiative, which is in collaboration with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), aims at creating jobs at the local level.
The initiative, according to the Minister of the Korea Forest Service (KFS) Kim Jae-Hyun, could become a part of the peacebuilding process, which would eliminate political tension and promote reconciliation.
"Through the launch, we are initiating restoration at the border areas to built trust and peace in the bordering countries," Jae-Hyun said.
PFI also aims to bring like-minded countries together to eliminate land degradation between border areas in post-conflict situations.
The initiative received a positive response from the World Bank (WB) and the launch was attended by 56 countries of which many are interested in taking up the project.
On July 23, UNCCD executive secretary Ibrahim Thiaw had visited Korea to take up the discussion on it. (ANI)

