K'taka: Environmentalist preserves 500 endangered herbal plants, 1500 seeds in house

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): An environmentalist in Karnataka's Shivamogga has preserved endangered species of more than 500 rare herbal plants and about 1500 varieties of seeds which are considered extinct in his house.

At the age of 73, B.Venkatagiri travels across Karnataka to teach people about the importance of herbal plants. Many professors, lecturers and students come to his house for the tutelage on these herbal plants.



He has also built many herbal gardens for the forest department offices and Ayurvedic colleges.

"I have researched bio life of Western Ghats from 40 years, now this dense forest covers stereotype plant breed, Acacia, Nilgiri, Teakwood. I keep collecting extinct species seeds and try to regerminate it in my house," he said.

He grows these herbs using religious methods of growing herbal plants and has grown Navagrahavana, Nandanavana, Nakshatravana, Pavitra Vana and Ashwini Vana (Sanskrit names) special plants mentioned in the sacred texts. His reason behind conserving and growing these endangered species is to encourage others in doing the same. "I want to transfer this knowledge to the young generation with proof and so I have grown so many plants. I have travelled across Karnataka and collected these breeds. These are all helpful to the students." Recalling the best moment in his life, he said: "The best thing in my life happened when I attended the World Conference on Biodiversity which was held in Palace ground in Bengaluru."

Many state awards have poured in over the years giving him the zeal to work more in the future as he wishes to grow herbal plants in the Natural forests of the Western Ghats which covers the Malnad region. (ANI)