K'taka: Indian Coast Guard conducts beach cleaning campaign in Karwar

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): On World Cleanup Day, members of the Indian Coast Guard conducted a beach cleaning campaign at various beaches in Karwar here on Saturday.

According to an official, the officers continued the cleanliness drive at Rabindranath Tagore Beach, Kodibag beach and Baithkol beach in Karwar despite rainfall.

World Cleanup Day is a global social action program which is celebrated with an aim to combat the global solid waste problem, including the problem of marine debris. It is celebrated by doing litter cleanup and waste mapping activities spanning every time zone.

People around the country are actively participating in the cleaning drives conducted in various cities. (ANI)

