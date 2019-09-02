Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru (File photo)
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru (File photo)

K'taka: Sadhguru to ride 3,500km from Talacauvery to create awareness on Cauvery

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:03 IST

Talacauvery (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru will ride from Talacauvery starting on 3rd September traversing the Cauvery basin covering around 3500 km.
This is to facilitate on-ground, concerted action in Cauvery basin for the revitalisation of Cauvery River thereby transforming lives of 84 million people.
Sadhguru will be seen riding with a group of motorcyclists along the length of the river from its birthplace to its endpoint interspersed with events where he will address the public about Cauvery Calling, in Coorg, Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Trichy, Thanjavur, Chennai, Thiruvarur among others. The rally will culminate in Coimbatore.
Cauvery Calling is the second on-ground river revitalization project launched by Isha Outreach. The first is a project in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra to revitalize the Waghadi river.
At the launch of the movement in July, Sadhguru said, "Cauvery has been the source of wellbeing, prosperity and the very source of life for these lands. A forest-fed perennial river is fast becoming a seasonal stream as 87 per cent of tree cover has been removed in 50 years. Cauvery is calling, do you have the heart to hear?"
Cauvery Calling is a uniquely modeled project that primarily focuses on significantly enhancing farmer wealth while simultaneously impacting river flow and riverine ecosystems. It will enable farmers in the Cauvery basin spanning Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin. (ANI)

