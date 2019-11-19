Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio shows concern over alarming air pollution levels in India

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): 'Titanic' actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio raised concerns over the alarming issue of air pollution in Delhi and other places.
The 45-year-old actor, who has been vocal about the downside of climate change on Tuesday regrammed an Instagram post which showcased a protest at India Gate by various activist groups here to demand immediate action on the hazardous pollution levels.
The academy award-winning actor's post reads, "According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India." [?]

The 'Blood Diamond' actor 's post states that "people of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens."[?]
"The Indian Prime Minister's office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks," the actor said referring to four points taken by the government to tackle air pollution, listed out by the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion.
DiCaprio's post said" Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels."
In the post, people seen holding posters with messages about the worsening air quality. One child wearing a anti-pollution mask and sitting on the shoulders of an adult read: "The solution to global warming is not to fix the world, it is to fix ourselves." (ANI)

