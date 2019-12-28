Maharashtra: Nagpur turns into a hill station, temp plummets to 5.1 degrees Celsius

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Nagpur city on Saturday turned into a hill station with the minimum temperature plummeting to 5.1 degrees Celsius, which is the second-lowest of the century for the city.

In 2018, it recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius on December 29, which was the lowest in 100 years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will be covered with haze throughout the day with the minimum and the maximum temperature hovering around 5 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

In the next couple of days, the sky will generally be cloudy and on New Year's Eve, the region is expected to receive a light downpour accompanied by a thunderstorm. (ANI)

