Maharashtra: Water logging causes traffic snarls in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra ) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Nagpur on Thursday received heavy rainfall which caused water-logging, leading to traffic jams at major junctions of the city.

The knee-deep water on the roads of Nagpur created problems for the commuters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia and Bhandara districts in Vidarbha for today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), tomorrow the sky will partly be cloudy with haze.

The temperature would range between 4 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

