Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Mandhol village in Shimla district was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Saturday.

Life almost came to a standstill in the area as it received fresh snowfall.

The trees were covered in a thick blanket of snow so were the rooftops of the houses.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla will receive rains and thunderstorms for the next two days with the temperature oscillating between 6 degree Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

