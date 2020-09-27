Meghalaya, Bihar to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Meghalaya along some other north-eastern states are likely to be battered by heavy downpour on Sunday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Apart from that, heavy rainfall is likely over at isolated places of Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

However, in Delhi, the sky would be cloudy for the next few days. The temperature in the capital would oscillate between 23 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

